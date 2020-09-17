SI.com
How to Watch for Free: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will face-off in the battle of Ohio tonight on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 0-1 and looking to get their first win of the season. Cincinnati lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Chargers 16-13. Cleveland was throttled by the Baltimore Ravens 38-6, a game they never want to have again.

Thursday night will be a chance for a talented Browns team to get a win on national television, something that wasn’t seen often before last year. Both teams have some key in

  • When: Thursday, September 17
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network

Now here is the catch, it can be streamed as well. Fubo TV is an app you can find on just about anything that will give you a seven-day free trial. Fubo TV is a streaming service that includes the NFL Network channel, so it is handy if you decide to keep it past the seven days, perhaps as your cable provider.

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

If listening to the radio is your thing, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland always has you covered. SiriusXM has the NFL Radio station channel 88 that will be a place to hear the game as well. 

