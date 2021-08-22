August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

How To Watch: Giants vs. Browns Preseason Game Two

A look at where to catch today’s Cleveland Browns preseason game against the New York Giants, even if you do not have NFL Network.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Cleveland Browns will play their second preseason game this afternoon when they take on the New York Giants. Browns defeated the Giants by a score of 20-6 late in the 2020 season the last time these two teams met.

For Odell Beckham Jr. it is another chance to go up against his former team. Though, he will be watching from the sideline as he did last season as well. Jabrill Peppers is still a member of the Giants and will get a chance to go up against the team that drafted him again.

Two teams that are in two different spots. The Giants have some good pieces in place, but still are a team that is a ways away from being a contender. Cleveland has the roster of a contender and hopes to do exactly that, contend.

Another game where Cleveland will rest a ton of the starters. Expect a few more to be out there than there was against Jacksonville though. This is stop number two of three before the season opener in Kansas City. The Giants are expected to sit most of their starters as well.

Saturday’s game will be an afternoon kickoff for the Browns on national TV.

  • When: Sunday, August 22nd
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network

Now here is the catch, it can be streamed as well. Fubo TV is an app you can find on just about anything that will give you a seven-day free trial. Fubo TV is a streaming service that includes the NFL Network channel, so it is handy if you decide to keep it past the seven days, perhaps as your cable provider.

Not everyone has access to NFL Network, some cable providers do not provide it. Streaming service FUBO TV offers a free trial and includes NFL Network. If you are looking for a way to watch the game, here it is.

92.3 The Fan is a new flagship radio host for Browns games in the Columbus area!

Other radio options will be 97.1FM The Fan, 5 WNCX and ESPN 850 AM WKNR

8660655D-5371-41F7-8C81-58B89094D27B
Game Day

How To Watch: Giants vs. Browns Preseason Game Two

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, facing, participates in drills with Greg Newsome II during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 15
Featured Content

LSU Drafted Players, Injuries And The Cleveland Browns

Aug 29, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign Free Agent LB Willie Harvey

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) hands off to running back Corey Taylor (37) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release RB Corey Taylor

Aug 14, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Linebacker Jacob Phillips To Miss Season With Torn Biceps Tendon

Browns Jarvis Landry catches a pass as NY Giants' James Bradberry defends during a joint practice on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 20 16
News

Jarvis Landry on Chiefs Playoff Loss: "We Can Play With These Types of Teams"

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver JoJo Ward catches a pass during practice at State Farm Stadium August 12, 2020. This was the first day of training camp. Cardinals Training Camp
News

Browns Cut DT Damion Square, Sign WR Jojo Ward

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) calls a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Kyle Lauletta's Path to Become the Backup Quarterback, the Benefits for the Browns