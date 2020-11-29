How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Finally some better weather on the horizon for Cleveland to play in as the last three weeks have been wet and windy in Northeast Ohio. The Browns will travel to Jacksonville to play the 1-9 Jaguars. A win would give Cleveland their eighth win of the season, how many Browns fans can say they’ve seen the team at 8-3?

The Jaguars have lost nine straight games and haven’t won since week one when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts. Yes, Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars actually beat a solid team this year.

Since then there’s been a lot of inconsistencies at quarterback with injures and such. Mike Glennon will be making his first start since 2017. James Robinson has been a solid young running back and will likely have a 1,000 yards season for the Jaguars, he is also a factor in the passing game. Outside of that D.J. Chark and Keelan Cole are the weapons to worry about for Jacksonville, though Chark has missed some practice time.

Cleveland will be lacking a ton on defense in the form of their two best defenders Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, than Sione Takitaki who is coming off of his best game as a pro. COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate with who it effects, it happened to choose some of Cleveland’s better players. The team will have a chance to score early and often, Jaguars bring the league’s 29th ranked defense to the table. A defense with former Brown’ Joe Schobert playing in the middle.

The Browns have playoff aspirations, one step closer would be taking care of business on the road against Jacksonville. Both teams will have players missing that are important to their success, it will be interesting to watch and see who could step up.

When: Sunday, November 29th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always.