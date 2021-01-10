Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
How To Watch: Browns vs. Steelers

It’s playoff time, where to watch the Browns and Steelers in the wildcard round, plus more!
It is here at last, the Cleveland Browns are in the playoffs and the last 16 games do not matter. The Browns have a late one scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round.

Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh last week 24-22 and clinched themselves a playoff spot. This one will be a lot tougher of a game, Steelers will have all of their starters out there and well, it is playoff time.

Cam Heyward, TJ Watt, Ben Roethlisberger are notable names that will be back this week for the Steelers and each one will bring a tough matchup for the Browns. Cleveland returns a few players notably Andrew Sendejo and BJ Goodson on the defensive side of the ball. Not having your head coach if a tough blow, as the Browns will be without Joel Bitonio, Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson as well.

Michael Dunn will start at left guard, the Browns will do everything they can to help the backup. On defense Browns will need to get a ton of pressure to have any chance, backup defensive backs will need to step up.

All in all, the Browns being in the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years is a moment to take in. Cleveland can go out there, lay it all on the line and hope it is enough.

  • When: Sunday, January 10th
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always.

