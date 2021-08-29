August 29, 2021
How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons Final Preseason Game

Tonight the Cleveland Browns will play their final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Find out where to watch it below!
The regular season just keeps getting closer and closer. Tonight the Cleveland Browns play their final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. The final preseason game is simply the best one for multiple reasons. You have the feeling the regular season is close. Also, competition is normally at a high level with players wanting to make a last impact  

There will be guys making that final push for a spot on the 53-man roster. Kevin Stefanski announced that some starters will play against the Falcons, that includes quarterback Baker Mayfield. Many do not want to see Mayfield out there until week one, but expect to see him a series or two against the Falcons. It makes the final exhibition game a bit more watchable for many. Not that it matters, the game does not count after all.

It will be interesting to see who can show out in the third and final preseason game. Maybe it’s enough for said player to make the team, that will be known next week. Currently there are depth battles going on at multiple key positions. 

Sunday’s game will be a night kickoff for the Browns on national TV. This game makes the end of the preseason and the third exhibition game Cleveland has played that has been viewable on a national scale.

  • When: Sunday, August 29th
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC

Game Day

Browns center Nick Harris, right, fends off defensive tackle Andrew Billings on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 3 6
