FanNation Mock Draft, Previewing who may be available to Browns in Second Round

Since the Cleveland Browns don't have a first round pick, the question is who will be available to them in the second round. The FanNation publishers have come together to produce a mock draft, which helps provide some insight in answering that question.

For the third time, the publishers for the various FanNation NFL sites have come together to put together a first round mock draft. Fortunately, the actual draft went differently than last year's since publishers were wise enough to select both cornerback Greg Newsome and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah before the Cleveland Browns were ever on the clock, players the Browns were able to acquire with their first two selections., going on to have promising rookie seasons.

The Browns don't have a first round pick this year, so onlookers are wondering who's going to be available in the second round for them to potentially grab with the 44th pick. As a result, it's worth seeing how other publishers view their respective teams to get an idea on what players teams like or what positions they might be targeting.

Some of the runs at positions were expect but a few wrinkles forced teams to change course and adjust on the fly, producing some interesting results.

"If the Chiefs stand pat with the No. 29 and No. 30 overall picks, they're going to select prospects with pros and cons. By selecting David Ojabo, the Chiefs would land an outrageously talented player who checks more of Steve Spagnuolo's preferred criteria than other pass-rushers available at the end of the first round. Of course, coming off a Pro Day Achilles injury, Ojabo has a massive hurdle to clear as he begins his NFL career, but that risk is the reason he's available at No. 29 in the first place. - Joshua Briscoe, Arrowhead Report

30. Kansas City Chiefs - Andrew Booth Jr., CB Clemson

"In a first round where six wide receivers were drafted with the first 18 picks and George Pickens was taken 28th, Booth is the most exciting player to slide to 30 as a day-one solution to one of the Chiefs' biggest problems. In this world, the Chiefs could use their remaining ammunition to move up in the second round to take their choice of the remaining class of receivers after narrowly missing out on Pickens." - Joshua Briscoe, Arrowhead Report

31. Cincinnati Bengals - Daxton Hill, S Michigan

"With guys like Tyler Linderbaum, Kaiir Elam and Andrew Booth off the board, the Bengals pick Daxton Hill over Kyler Gordon. Hill would likely be the top player on their board in this scenario. He's a rangy playmaker that can contribute as their third safety and backup nickel cornerback as a rookie. With Jessie Bates' future uncertain and Vonn Bell entering the final year of his contract, Cincinnati adds a playmaker that can instantly contribute on defense in 2022." - James Rapien, All Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (via Rams) Nakobe Dean, LB Georgia