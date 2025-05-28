5 Most Important Things To Watch During Browns OTAs
The march to the 2025 regular season is officially underway with the Cleveland Browns opening OTAs this week. Wednesday will mark the first day that the media gets to observe the on-field sessions, with much of the team back together.
Of course, OTAs are the next phase of the voluntary program, which began April 22. Players will be in helmets only and contact drills are strictly prohibited, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty to observe out on the practice field.
Here are five things I'll be watching at OTAs over the next few weeks:
1) Who's Leading the Charge?
Kevin Stefanski has called the quarterback situation an open competition, but that doesn't mean they don't have a leader in the clubhouse at the start of OTA's. Just last week, Cleveland's head man even hinted at the fact that there is an early favorite for the job.
The answer is likely to reveal itself in the coming weeks. The assumption is that some rotation of Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco will be handling the majority of reps with the first team. There's a sense that Pickett has the best chance to emerge as the starter, though, between the two, especially given how glowingly Stefanski has spoken about the former first-round pick.
How those two QBs are handled could provide an early indication of who has an advantage when training camp commences in late July.
2) Process and Execution
It's natural for there to be an overreaction to every single video shared on social media of the quarterbacks. That hysteria is only intensified when there are two rookie quarterbacks involved.
Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are going to be the stars of the show when it comes to the QB competition, and while some may be inclined to count every rep they take, chart every throw and try to formulate opinions on both players, that's not really what's important for them at this stage of the offseason.
Process and execution are the two key things to watch for with Sanders and Gabriel. Are they commanding the huddle well? Are they able to get guys lined up correctly? Are the plays being executed correctly or are they having to run them multiple times?
If the operation is running smoothly, then it's a sign that what they're studying in the playbook is translating to the field. Remember, both guys have been in the NFL for just over a month. Not everything needs to be perfect right now. Showing an ability to learn from any potential mistakes is most important.
3) Rookies vs Vets
Keeping in mind that these are not fully padded practices, it will be the first time the media gets to see the rookies and veterans competing against each other on the field. It easy for the Browns draft picks to stand out at rookie minicamp against an assortment of undrafted rookies, but how do they look against savvy veterans who have a wealth of NFL experience?
While 11-on-11 work won't be a focal point of OTAs, there will be plenty of 7-on-7 and 9-on-7 drills to watch receivers go head-to-head with defensive backs and running backs get into some one-on-one situations with linebackers. Timing will be important for the two rookie quarterbacks to get the ball out and avoid turnovers.
Seeing how the youngsters stack up with the veterans when they're all out on the field together will be worth the watch.
4) Key Position Battles
Outside of the quarterback competition, several other notable position battles will start to take shape over the next couple of weeks.
One of those is the battle for the defensive end spot opposite of Myles Garrett. In previous years the Browns have filled that spot with a veteran added via free agency or a trade. This year, however, Cleveland is hoping for one of their recent draft picks to win the job.
2023 fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire and 2022 third-round pick Alex Wright will likely duke it out for the role. But a veteran like Ogbo Okoronkwo could factor in as well.
There's another interesting competition brewing at free safety. After parting ways with Juan Thornhill this offseason Ronnie Hickman is projected as the next man up, but two recent free agent signings in Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee will also be vying for the position.
Then there's the left tackle spot. Dawand Jones will try his hand on the left side after playing a handful of games there last year. He's fully healed from a broken fibula. Swing tackle Cornelius Lucas has spent plenty of time at left tackle himself, however, and could factor in.
5) After Jerry...who?
Jerry Jeudy established himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver last year, posting his first 1,000-yard campaign and making his first Pro Bowl. That's the good news about the Browns' wide receiver room. The bad news is that behind him is an uncertain assortment of pass catchers looking to earn a role.
Cleveland is hopeful that year three of Cedric Tillman will see him become a true partner in crime to Jeudy. There were some flashes of that in 2024, but a concussion cut his season short leaving some questions about whether or not he can become that guy.
Meanwhile, Diontae Johnson has been a pretty productive player throughout his career, but also a head case, which has left him burning plenty of bridges along the way. There's no guarantee he even makes this team right now, so he's got something to prove.
The rest of the room consists of return specialist DeAndre Cater, recent late-round picks and undrafted free agents. Will anyone rise to the occasion to bring some promise to a weak WR room?