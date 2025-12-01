Dillon Gabriel's fiancée makes head-turning claim about the Browns

This season's Cleveland Browns' quarterback room could compete for an Emmy award for outstanding drama series with everything that has gone down.

Bringing back Joe Flacco, drafting two quarterbacks only 50 picks apart and all the talking points that come from that competition.

As Dillon Gabriel was selected 94th overall by Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders was not far behind, as the Browns traded up to take him at No. 144. Coming into the year, neither were starting, but Gabriel seemed to have the upper hand the entire way, getting the first nod to start in Week 5.

Now, it's Gabriel's significant other jumping into the drama.

“My fiancée, Dillon, is not playing. I have thoughts about that, but I’m not gonna share it.”

Now that quote is a mild one. If you are engaged to or related to someone in sports, you will always want that person to get their chance and be able to watch them. It’s not what caused controversy online; the next two parts did.

Caswell posted another “get ready with me” video, a common trend online, and captioned it “Browns lost what’s new.” Then, she got into a disagreement with a commenter on her post.

Before Week 12, Gabriel seemed to be healthy back from injury, but Stefanski elected to stay with Shedeur for another week, which seemed to upset Gabriel’s fiancée, Zoe Caswell. As Caswell posted before the game on TikTok, a video saying:

“Actually everyone in the building wants him to play. But you wouldn't know that because you've never been in the NFL or been a [coach] right."

Now, this could be taken as a serious claim if she knows what she’s talking about, or she could just be reiterating what Gabriel is telling her; there really isn’t a way to know.

Gabriel did not play poorly in his five starts, as before he got injured, he threw for 937 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. Gabriel suffered a concussion in the Week 11 loss to the Ravens, then Sanders came in in relief.

Sanders could not get it going against the Ravens, throwing for just 47 yards on 16 attempts and throwing a pick. He got the start the following week, as Gabriel was still not cleared from concussion protocol, versus the Raiders. Sanders took the opportunity to showcase his abilities to fans and head coach Kevin Stefanski, leading the Browns to a win and breaking records in the process.

Nonetheless, it just keeps adding gasoline to the fire of what the Browns organization is right now.