Browns reportedly active in the veteran quarterback market this offseason

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns quarterback play hasn’t been productive in any sense this season. This could mean that the Browns will likely be looking to make an addition in this year's offseason.

Whether it’s a simple free agent signing or even addition by subtraction, if Cleveland hopes to find a way to turn their franchise around, it’s going to have to start at the quarterback position.

This doesn’t foreshadow any particular change at quarterback from current starter Shedeur Sanders, but another notable name added to that room could be what the team needs to find some stability.

Dan Labbe, a Browns beat reporter and analyst for cleveland.com, stated that the Browns will have their eyes on the class of veteran quarterbacks potentially ready for a new team this offseason.

"The Browns will be back in the quarterback market this offseason and that will include finding a veteran to add into that room. So, yes, I allowed some dark thoughts to creep into my mind on Sunday, wondering if I’ll see Jones run into the huddle at Huntington Bank Field again."… pic.twitter.com/dNlTRjSIX8 — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) December 2, 2025

Labbe writes about his thoughts regarding this past week's game against the San Francisco 49ers in Cleveland about 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones, who had started for them eight games this season.

Labbe’s “dark thoughts” pondered the possibility of seeing Mac Jones run into the huddle in Huntington Bank Field again, this time being a part of Cleveland’s quarterback room.

With this scenario in mind, it would without a doubt be an upgrade over any of the backups the Browns have brought in over the last few offseasons. Names such as Jameis Winston, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco to name a few, a young player like Jones could be a much more intriguing option to consider going forward if change is to be made at all.

In Jones’ eight games starting this season, he passed for 2,151 yards, accompanied by 13 total touchdowns through the air, while throwing six interceptions. In Jones’ first four games for San Francisco compared to Flacco’s first four in Cleveland, Jones threw for 400+ more yards and four more touchdowns.

The stat comparison doesn’t factor in the supporting cast that Jones has with the 49ers compared to who Flacco had in Cleveland, but the age difference and overall speed at which these two quarterbacks play weighs far more in favor of Jones’ potential to be a viable option at quarterback option in the future for the Browns.

The Browns have plenty of other positions to address this offseason, and with the 2026 NFL Draft presenting Cleveland with two first round picks, it’ll be a situation worth monitoring whether they decide to draft around Shedeur Sanders, or if they have other plans in place regarding the rookie quarterback class.

Cleveland still has five more games to play this season, which gives us more of a sample size to consider once we reach the offseason. The Browns will host the Tennessee Titans this Sunday at Huntington Bank Field at 1:00 p.m.