Adam Schefter Sends Strong Message on Browns' No. 2 Pick
It's become increasingly unlikely that the Cleveland Browns will be selecting a quarterback with the second overall pick in next week's NFL Draft. But that doesn't mean they won't be considering one the next time they're on the clock.
During a visit with the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reiterated what the Browns intentions are at No. 2, while also revealing that quarterback will be a major priority the next time they're on the clock.
"They're gonna take a quarterback high," Schefter asserted. "I don't expect it to be at No. 2, but I think they are more inclined to do it on the second day, if they don't trade up, back into the first round."
As things stand right now, the Browns are set up to make the first pick (No. 33) on day two of the draft to open up the second round. That could ultimately become the sweet spot for general manager Andrew Berry to pull the trigger on a QB.
To Schefter's point, though, Berry could also consider trading back up into the later part of the first round to choose a QB, with the added bonus of controlling the player for an extra year via the fifth-year option that comes with first-round selections.
In general, projecting where most of the players in this QB class will go is a difficult process. Aside from Miami's Cam Ward being slated as the first overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, the rest of the class is littered with projects.
It will be interesting to see where the run on quarterbacks happens next weekend, and it very well could start with the Browns at 33.