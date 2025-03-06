Analyst Brutally Rips Cleveland Browns for Nick Chubb Situation
The Browns have some difficult decisions to make this offseason. With Myles Garrett requesting a trade and Nick Chubb being an impending free agent, Cleveland's roster could be without several of the last decade's franchise staples in the fall.
On Tuesday, news broke that the Browns were expected to depart with Chubb, who is third in franchise history in both rushing yards and touchdowns.
The decision drew criticism from analyst and talk show host Adam "The Bull" Gerstenhaber, who called the Cleveland Browns "the worst organization in professional sports" on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show on Wednesday.
"Every fan wants 53 Nick Chubbs," Gerstenhaber said. "He does everything the right way... The man eats, sleeps, breathes football. When he's not playing football, he's thinking about football or doing something positive in the community. He's never out, he's never in trouble, he never showboats on the field, he never does anything wrong. He is the epitome of what every fan wants as a football player."
Chubb tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in 2023 in a devastating knee injury. The 29-year-old running back struggled in his return to the field last year, but is still beloved among Cleveland fans.
"Last year, he wasn't very good on the field, we understand that," Gerstenhaber said. "There's a chance that Nick Chubb is never going to be a great player again... But the Cleveland Browns, a team that spends money like it's going out of style, a team that has wasted more cash than any team in the history of professional sports, you're telling me that they can't afford to pay a few million dollars to keep [Chubb]."
Gerstenhaber reiterated that in terms of character, toughness and leadership, Chubb is the exact kind of player the Browns should want to keep, blasting the team's decision to let the running back walk.
The four-time Pro Bowler is an unrestricted free agent.