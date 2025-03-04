Analyst Predicts Browns Add Established Veteran, Rookie QB Combo
With the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns could select their quarterback of the future, likely Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
However, if Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski want to draft the best player available regardless of position — such as EDGE Abdul Carter or cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter — and wait until 2026 to use a high pick on a QB, there are several stopgap options available.
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt predicted where every free agent quarterback and top quarterback in the draft would end up this offseason. For the Browns, Rosenblatt believes the team could sign a veteran like Kirk Cousins while taking a swing on a mid-round talent like Alabama's Jalen Milroe in the draft.
"Kevin Stefanski was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Vikings for a couple years before the Browns hired him," Rosenblatt said. "Cousins is coming off a career-worst year (18 touchdowns, 16 interceptions) but it was his first season post-Achilles surgery, and he dealt with other injuries too."
As an experienced player, Cousins would be a serviceable bridge quarterback who could try to prove he can still play while mentoring a young passer, such as Milroe.
"The former Alabama star is more of a project as a passer but is a legitimate weapon as a runner," Rosenblatt said. "Stefanski can incorporate him into the gameplan as a rookie."
During his senior season at Alabama, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, down from a 23-to-6 touchdown ratio his junior year. However, he also ran for 726 yards and had an astonishing 20 touchdowns on the ground.
Drafting Milroe with a mid-round to late-round pick and signing Cousins to a short-term deal would also not rule out the possibility of Cleveland drafting a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft.