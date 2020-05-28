BrownsDigest
Baker Mayfield On Offseason Work In Unique Environment: "Getting Back To Basics"

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield was on a conference call with the local media on Wednesday, the first media appearance he's had since Super Bowl week, which is something he noted. Mayfield was asked questions covering a number of topics but one of the areas he covered was his mechanics, including something offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt wanted him to change.

Mayfield provided some insight on what the current situation is allowing him to do.

“There has been a lot of learning throughout this process. During all this, it has kind of made everybody go back to the just shear fundamentals. You can’t do so many complex drills and all the stuff you might and everybody might not have the same equipment, but we can teach the very base fundamentals of what this new coaching staff wants to do and go from there. I think that has been the best thing is essentially just getting back to the basics.”

Last year, due to various factors which may have included injury and an inconsistent pocket, Mayfield got away from some of his fundamentals in terms of mechanics and footwork. He made off balanced throws and didn't shift his weight properly, which impacted passes and led to off target throws too often.

Alex Van Pelt has discussed changing Mayfield's stance in his introductory press conference. Mayfield was asked about it.

“The big thing when he is talking about that essentially is changing my stance up in shotgun formation and putting my left foot forward, which I have never done. As you look at places he has been, (Cowboys QB) Andy Dalton did it in Cincinnati. (Packers QB) Aaron Rodgers does it in Green Bay. It is just a different rhythm and timing. It is breaking some of the habits that I have had for a long time, but I am getting used to it. It is just about repetition to be quite honest with you. You can drill it and you can get used to it, but that is why having the guys down last week was so great, being able to actually translate that to real timing on routes.”

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

XFL With Opportunity to Thrive As Colleges Wrestle With Ethics

There are rumblings of potential suitors looking to purchase the XFL. In light of the issues college football is sifting through due to COVID-19, the XFL has an opportunity to step in and thrive while college football has ended the charade of the student athlete.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Joe Thomas Is Back! Well, He Is Competing At Least

Since retiring from the NFL, Joe Thomas has been public about his efforts to try to shape his body for life after playing what will prove to be a Hall of Fame career for the Cleveland Browns. Sunday night, Thomas showed off the fruits of his labors in a difficult competition where he shined.

Pete Smith

by

JEisner

Browns Have Playoff Hopes With Weak Schedule and New Postseason Format

The Cleveland Browns have the potential to make the playoffs in 2020 given their weak schedule and new changes to the NFL playoff format.

Shawn Stevenson

by

HiramB

Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills Sends Message To Spending Critics

The Cleveland Browns rookie Jedricks Wills was selected as the tenth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Starting to earn some money, he bought something for himself and responded to critics concerned about his financial literacy.

BrandonLittle

Nick Chubb Has Been Showing Off Insane Strength

The Cleveland Browns are lucky to have one of the best in the game running the ball. Lately, he’s been showing how he gets to that point of performance on Sundays.

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

Per Report, NFL Teams Could Practice In June

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports, the NFL could have minicamps in June, so long as California Governor Gavin Newsom allows sports in the first week of June.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Charles Robinson Adds More Fuel To Jadeveon Clowney To Browns Fire

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports Re-ignited discussion about Jadeveon Clowney signing with the Cleveland Browns, first in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. He then added more fuel as a guest on the Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

What Are The Odds Kevin Stefanski Wins AP Coach Of The Year?

Betonline.ag released their gambling odds for the 2020 AP Coach of the Year Award. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's odds are interesting given the track record for the award.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns of the Past to Remember on Memorial Day

With it being Memorial Day, it’s nice to look back and see what former members of the Cleveland Browns organization had an impact in the military.

BrandonLittle

Charles Robinson On Jadeveon Clowney: "If He Wants A Bigger Deal, Into The Upper Teens, It's Going To Be a Team Like Cleveland"

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about Jadeveon Clowney and what he thinks is his thought process, which mentions the Cleveland Browns on multiple occasions.

Pete Smith