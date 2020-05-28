Baker Mayfield On Kevin Stefanski: "It Is A Very Deliberate Message, And He Has Everybody Believing In That On The Staff"

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a conference call with the local media on Wednesday and he answered a couple questions about the organization, including what general manager Andrew Berry has done to build the team and then his new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

When Mayfield was asked about what Berry has done to build the team, he first echoed the sentiment that Berry and Stefanski have preached since they were hired; one message, one team. It's both disappointing and refreshing that Mayfield is in his third year and had to notice this. The fact the Browns weren't like this when he was drafted or the past decade is frustrating.

“Looking at the grand scheme of things of what we brought in throughout the draft, trading, free agency and all of that, it seems like they are absolutely one message, one team. We have a gameplan for what we really want to try to accomplish, and it seems as though Andrew, Kevin and the whole staff have gotten on the same page personnel wise and probably wanted to accomplish that. Seeing the cut-ups and everything, we do have somewhat similar personnel to what Minnesota had with the strong running game and picking up (T) Jedrick (Wills) and (T Jack) Conklin as of recently for our run game to help those backs out. Just for the passing game and what Minnesota did, they had some good tight ends so having (TE) David (Njoku) still on board, (TE) Stephen (Carlson), a young guy going in and then also obviously Austin Hooper to come help out, with that as productive as he is. Personnel wise of what they have tried to do for the scheme and matching that up, they are on the same page, I will say that. For the whole team, we are bringing in guys that have the right mindset, that want to win and it seems as though they will do anything to have that accomplished.”

It's interesting that Mayfield notes Stephen Carlson. The Browns liked Carlson last year and despite the fact the Browns have Hooper, Njoku and drafted Harrison Bryant, keep an eye on Carlson as that fourth tight end. He has a lot of the qualities this group likes in players as well.

When he was asked about Stefanski, Mayfield had a lot of positive things to say.

“Kevin is obviously an extremely sharp guy. He is able to relate to everybody That is one of the best parts about him and being around him so far. Just hearing his message, everything he does is with a purpose. It is a very deliberate message, and he has everybody believing in that on the staff. I think that is how the foundation should be set, and he has done an unbelievable job of that. Scheme wise with him establishing the run, everything he did in Minnesota and what that does for the rest of the game and opening it up in the play action, the pass game and also just controlling the clock, they were a very efficient team for the last few years. That is kudos to him.”

Mayfield was asked how he felt his skill set fit within the offense they are implementing.

“I think it matches up very nicely with being in control, getting checks in the run game and just being efficient. Last year, I know, was not a great year for turnovers, but I have always prided myself on not turning the ball over. That is something in the conversations we have had is where we do take our shots, it has to be smart decisions and there is nothing wrong with throwing an incompletion every once in a while. Scheme wise, I think my skillset matches up to that very well and also how he is coaching it. I think it is going to be a great fit.”

The first thing that is important here is the turnovers. Mayfield is often regarded as a gunslinger despite how well he's historically protected the ball. As for the offense, it does a lot of things that are right in his wheelhouse. Playaction, moving him around.

And given the amount Mayfield has been on social media riding a bike and everything else as people have attempted to body shame him, it would've been interesting to ask him how much running he was doing for this offense.

The Browns intend to run a significant amount of outside zone and that is going to force Mayfield to be quick, especially if it's from under center. The other aspect of that is when it comes to playaction to the other side, if being lighter and faster would not only make him more effective passing the ball, taking advantage of windows, but also using his legs when opponents leave him open.