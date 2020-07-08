BrownsDigest
Baltimore Ravens Implement Plan For Fans That Could Be An Example For The Rest Of The NFL

BrandonLittle


The Baltimore Ravens have put in a place a plan for fans this season that could be a move that many teams will make. Ravens plan to allow no more than 14,000 fans into their home games if fans do become allowed this season, to keep social distancing in place. Many teams are preparing for the chance that none at all will be allowed, which is a possibility.

Baltimore is allowing season ticket holders in the 2020 season to move those to the 2021 season if they’d like, or even a refund. Fans will also have the option to have the amount credited to their account to buy future tickets when that becomes an option. All in all, it seems like a good plan and the Ravens making the best out of what has been given.

Cleveland will head to Baltimore week one of the regular season, at this point it seems unlikely that fans will be in place that early in the season. With fewer fans this season, the impact of home field advantage could be at an all-time low. It could mean good things for road teams, but not so good when you are the home team. Not having that fan when you’re defending in the red zone could play a factor. 

The Browns could very well follow suit with a similar plan, it all just depends on what the state government will allow. For now, we have a mock of what could happen by the example that the Ravens organization has implemented. 

