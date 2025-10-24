Bold prediction has Browns rookie achieving feat not done against 2025 Patriots
The Cleveland Browns are entering what is one of the most important games of the season for them as they face the New England Patriots in Week 8.
Sitting at 2-5, the Browns need to keep themselves at least in the conversation for the postseason and know they won't have an easy time against one of the best teams in the NFL. New England holds a 5-2 record with a half-game lead on the AFC East.
There's going to be a lot of eyes on the backfield for the Browns as their rookie second-round pick, Quinshon Judkins, has been the talk of the town. In his first year in the NFL, Judkins has rushed for 467 yards and five touchdowns in six games played and is already an early candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Patriots will also have their sights on Judkins, as they are the NFL's third-ranked rush defense, allowing an average of 77.1 yards per game on the ground. New England certainly has the advantage on paper, but they have not played against the former Ohio State back, who some believe might have a monster day.
CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell shared his big, bold predictions for Week 8 in the NFL. Podell likes Judkins to be the first running back in the NFL this year to rush for over 100 yards and one touchdown against the Patriots.
"Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is going to go off for over 100 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. He's just the fourth player in the last 10 seasons with at least 450 yards rushing (467) and 5 rushing touchdowns (5) in their first six career games. The other three are Ezekiel Elliott (2016), Leonard Fournette (2017) and De'Von Achane (2023). Judkins will overcome Vrabel's stingy defense to put up high end numbers against the first place Patriots."
Judkins is coming off the best game of his career. Despite not hitting the 100-yard mark, he did get 84 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in the 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. He has previously run for over 100 yards when he hit 110 yards in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.
Everyone is going to pick the Patriots to win, which could make it a potential trap game for New England. It's the perfect opportunity for Judkins to put himself on the map and make his mark on the NFL as one of the premier backs in the league.