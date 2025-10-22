Quinshon Judkins sends message to Cleveland Browns fans after dominant start
So far this season, the city of Cleveland is loving their new rookie running back, and he’s made sure to show that love right back to the city.
Following his latest performance, a three touchdown day in a 31-6 over the Miami Dolphins, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins tweeted out a simple message Wednesday, saying “Cleveland I love you.”
Judkins was later asked if there was any particular reason for the tweet, and made sure to let fans know just how much the city means to him.
“I meant to say it after the game, but I’m not on social media a lot. I had to catch up, so that’s what it meant. Cleveland is home. I played at Ohio State. Ohio is all I know,” Judkins said. “I want to die playing football here in Cleveland and giving everything I got.”
The Browns drafted Judkins in the second round of this year's draft, with high expectations of him replacing one of the best running backs in Cleveland history, Nick Chubb.
The marriage between Judkins and the Browns didn’t start out great. A legal issue and a contract dispute kept him out during the offseason and the first game of the season. Once he signed his contract and made his debut, he made sure to prove he was worth the wait.
In his first career game he rushed for 61 yards on just 10 carries without any training camp or preseason practice for him.
He followed it up with a 94 yard game and his first career rushing touchdown in the Browns’ 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Since then, he’s been the focal point of the Browns offense. Everything runs through the running game, and with another rookie in Dillon Gabriel passing the ball, Judkins has had to step up in a big way.
In his game against the Dolphins he had 84 yards and three touchdowns in a game where the weather condition limited how much Cleveland was going to throw the ball. Judkins became just the third player to rush for three touchdowns in a game this season, joining fellow rookie Cam Skattebo and Jonathan Taylor, who has done it multiple times.
Currently Judkins is 11th in the league in rushing yards with 467 on 109 carries. He leads all rookies in rushing yards, beating out first round pick Ashton Jeanty. Judkins has also scored five touchdowns this season, tying him for 5th among running backs.
Hopefully, Judkins is true to his word and wants to remain in Cleveland for the length of his career. If he keeps playing like he has so far, the Browns are sure to want him here in return.