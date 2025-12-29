No Cleveland Browns fan can accuse the Cleveland Browns of not going for it after the 2025 season, after the latest news on what they are thinking for the future.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson is reporting that the Browns have met with former NFL general managers Chris Grier and Tom Telesco. Grier and Telesco were discussing potential senior positions within the Browns organization.

Grier just finished a 10-year run as the general manager of the Miami Dolphins, having been with the organization for 25 years, starting as a scout in 2000 and working his way up to general manager. Telesco has been out of the NFL this year after spending just one season as the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, but is best known for serving as the GM of the Chargers from 2013 through 2023.

This would be big for the Browns to bring in two guys who have won at a high level with their organizations and built solid rosters that have helped drive consistent success over the last decade. Cleveland needs that after the team has won just seven games over the past two years.

There have been questions surrounding the future of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski after a promising run of two playoff appearances in three years. Stefanski and Berry have seen a massive drop-off since bringing in quarterback Deshaun Watson, which has financially crippled the franchise to the point that it can't do anything in free agency.

To Berry's credit, he has done a masterful job of building the roster through the NFL Draft, with the 2025 class looking like the strongest the NFL has seen in a long time. The Browns selected great talent like Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., and Shedeur Sanders from this draft alone.

Cleveland's roster is actually looking solid for the future, and 2026 could be a big leap for the franchise. The real question is whether they have the right leaders to take them to the promised land in the future.

Guys like Grier and Telesco might have failed over the last year or two, but they have proven track records showing they have been around successful franchises and know what they look like.

Getting one or both of those guys in Cleveland might just be what the Browns need to get another view of what needs to be done to turn this franchise around.