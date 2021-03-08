Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Report: Tom Brady Wants Odell Beckham Jr. To Join Buccaneers

Rumors are on-going all offseason and here is another one. A report has it that Tom Brady may want the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to squire Odell Beckham Jr.
Last week through two interviews with Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry, it seemed that Odell Beckham Jr. is solidified for at least another year in Cleveland. That isn’t stopping Tom Brady, fresh off another super bowl - from trying to get the former all-pro wideout.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said that Brady “might want to snag” the Browns wide receiver. Doing so would take a trade, and some cap room on the Buccaneers side. Tampa Bay has it’s fair share of players that they already will have trouble resigning due to costs. Throwing in another highly paid pass catcher, it does not seem very likely. A team that already has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and a couple talented tight ends, it is hard to see the fit in Tampa.

Tampa Bay has about $19 million in cap space, Beckham would take up nearly $16 million of that number. The Buccaneers have already came out and said they would likely to bring back multiple, quite costly players. Fresh off of that Super Bowl win the Buccaneers should try to keep the foundation in place first and foremost.

Beckham and Brady have been friends for awhile and have been linked to each other since OBJ wanted out of New York. After all, it’s the offseason and rumors are always swirling. It makes sense for a Super Bowl team to continue getting better, it makes more sense for the Browns to keep their foundation intact and work toward the same goal.

