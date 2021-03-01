Cleveland Browns Hire Jonathan Decoster as Offensive Quality Control Coach

The Browns have made a coaching move adding Jonathan Decoster to the organization. Decoster has multiple connections to the team.

The Cleveland Browns announced they have hired Jonathan Decoster as the team’s new offensive quality control coach. Decoster replaces Seitu Smith, whom took a job with Yale as an assistant coach focusing on running backs.

Smith spent one season with the Browns organization before moving on to his next role with Yale.

Decoster is 33 years old and played tackle at the University of Louisiana from 2007 until 2010. Decoster was recently a tight ends coach at Old Dominion. Prior to that Decoster was a graduate assistant at LSU from 2017-2019 and has a past connection with Jacob Phillips, Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams.

Decoster was at Nevada prior to that where he worked with Joel Bitonio, before Bitonio was a second-round pick to the Cleveland Browns. The connections are in place with this hire.

The Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff as a whole is expected back in the 2021 season, adding Decoster as the only change. Decoster will work as a versatile assistant on the offensive side of the football. Ranging from offensive line, to helping with the tight ends and possibly more. This hire makes plenty of sense with the relationships that Decoster already has with different players currently on the team.