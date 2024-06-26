Browns Announce Dates For Open To Public Training Camp Practices
In less than a month the Browns will open up training camp for a second straight summer at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulpher Spring, W. Va. When they return to town 10 days later, they'll welcome Browns fans to the team facility for their first look at the 2024 Cleveland Browns.
On Wednesday the franchise unveiled their official schedule of open practices, which features six dates that fans will be permitted to pack the stands in Berea. It all kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 4 with a 2 p.m. session, with two more open practices to come in the week that follows on Aug. 6 and Aug. 8.
The Monday after Browns preseason opener against the Packers will also be open to the public on Aug. 12. With the final two open sessions coming after Week 2 of the preseason on Aug. 20 and 21. The six total public practices represent a decrease from eight in 2023, 11 in 2022 and 12 in 2021.
Fans looking can obtain tickets to the open training camp sessions starting on Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Season Ticket Members gain accesses to reserving their training camp practice tickets one day prior on Wednesday, July 17.
“We look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for Browns fans at this year’s training camp as we ramp up the anticipation for the 2024 season,” said Haslam Sports Group Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi in a statement.b“Though Browns training camp will be in a limited capacity this year due to our current Berea expansion project, we remain fan first and are thrilled to welcome our passionate fanbase at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for six open practices.”
As referenced, the Browns are in the midst of beginning a massive expansion project in the surrounding area of the team facility on Lou Groza Blvd. The mostly privately financed development is expected to cost in excess of $200 million. The organization hopes to break ground this fall.
The team is also in the midst of putting an addition on the back side of the indoor fieldhouse as part of a project to add a modern weight room to the facility. Fans will get their first glimpse at the early stages of the property makeover by attending any of the open practices in August.