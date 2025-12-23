Cleveland Browns will have two Pro Bowl representatives in 2026

The Cleveland Browns have had a failed season.

With just three wins through NFL Week 16, the Browns will have their eyes peeled for draft positioning throughout the last two weeks of the season.

But at least they will have representatives at the 2026 Pro Bowl games in February.

Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward will be the two Browns representing Cleveland this season.

The Pro Bowl has moved. It will take place on Tuesday February 3rd in the Bay Area, the site of Super Bowl LX. The games have gone through some renovations. Garrett and Ward will compete in various skills competitions and a flag football game.

It’s still AFC vs. NFC, but this is the first season where it will take place during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at what each representative for the Browns has accomplished this season.

Myles Garrett, EDGE

Last year at the Super Bowl, Garrett dragged the Browns on radio row after his public trade request from the team.

While Garrett was accurate in his prediction that the Browns were not building toward contention, he inked a massive four-year deal with a no trade clause to keep him in Cleveland.

Now, Garrett is chasing history this season with the Browns. Since the team was not serious about competing, Garrett decided to take matters into his own hands. Literally.

He is one sack away from the single-season record, jointly owned by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Garrett has 22 sacks with two games remaining on the schedule to break that record.

Denzel Ward, Cornerback

Ward has quietly solidified himself as a Browns legend over these last two seasons, even though the team has struggled to win games.

He started 16 games in last season’s three-win debacle. He’s played in 13 of the team’s 15 games this season. But opposing offensive coordinators know not to throw the football in Ward’s direction when he is on the field.

Ward had two interceptions last season. He has one interception this season. But the eighth-year cornerback also has 38 total tackles on a defense where the football rarely comes his way.

Cleveland traded Ward’s running mate Greg Newsome II for Tyson Campbell, and the fit was seamless. It speaks to Ward’s ongoing dominance in the defensive backfield for the Browns.

Both Ward and Garrett are tremendously worthy Pro Bowl representatives from Cleveland’s dominant defensive unit.