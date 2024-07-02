Browns Could Make Shocking Roster Move With Key Defensive Piece
The Cleveland Browns' defensive line is certainly going to be a crowded field heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Not only do the Browns have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett and a terrific edge rusher in Za'Darius Smith, but they also boast pieces such as Alex Wright, Ogbo Okoronkwo and 22-year-old Isaiah McGuire.
Then, on the interior, Cleveland has Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson as returning starters. It signed Quinton Jefferson—who tallied six sacks with the New York Jets last year—in free agency. The Browns also drafted Mike Hall Jr., and while Siaki Ika was a massive disappointment during his rookie campaign, Cleveland is not going to give up on him just yet.
So where does that leave Maurice Hurst?
That's what Pete Smith of the Orange and Brown Report is wondering, as the Browns will have some very difficult roster decisions to make in the coming months.
Hurst was a crucial piece in Cleveland's defensive line rotation in 2023, playing in 13 games and logging 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception. He also earned himself an incredible 81 grade from Pro Football Focus.
But could he be the odd man out in 2024?
Due to the Browns' offseason moves, it looks like that may end up being the case. Jefferson was a big pickup, and Hall was a second-round pick.
Plus, Cleveland really seems to like McGuire, who the club chose in the fourth round of last year's NFL Draft.
Smith called Hurst an "insurance policy" in case there is an injury and that he could end up being traded if the defensive line remains healthy.
It's a good problem to have for the Browns, who boast one of the best defensive fronts in football. Perhaps they would be able to extract a decent draft choice out of another team for Hurst.
Or, maybe Cleveland will keep him around as a depth piece. Again, you never know when an injury can occur.
We'll see if Hurst ends up being a casualty as the offseason progresses.