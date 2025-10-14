Browns could reunite with former offensive line coach after Titans firings
With the NFL’s first head coach firing this season comes another notable departure within a team amidst a lost season down for the Tennessee Titans.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan was informed after their win on Sunday that they would be going in a different direction and would no longer require his services the rest of the season. This move doesn’t come as a surprise; what does come as a surprise to some is the departure of their highly respected and long tenured offensive line coach, Brian’s father, Bill Callahan.
Tennessee has struggled significantly the last two seasons, currently sitting with a record of 1-5, which resulted in the decision to fire Brian Callahan. Bill followed his son to Tennessee after a successful four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he was able to coach up and build a tough front five that helped Cleveland compete in 2020 and 2023.
Paul Kuharsky broke the news on X Tuesday evening that Bill was leaving the Titans coaching staff.
Cleveland is on their second offensive line coach in two seasons, bringing in a former college football head coach, Mike Bloomgren of Rice University, after firing Andy Dickerson last season along with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
Many speculated that would be the turning point for the Browns offensive strategy as they looked to improve mightily in that area, but since the hiring of Bloomgren have seen a high turnover in offensive line play.
Almost 20 different names have taken snaps over the course of the preseason and regular season for Cleveland, which doesn’t help their continued struggles on offense as they also sit at 1-5, similar to Tennessee.
Whether a head coaching change in Cleveland is necessary, or one of their position coaching jobs needing a fresh face, the potential that Cleveland could look to reunite with their former offensive line coach excites fans who have been critical to this point of almost every facet of Cleveland’s offense, top to bottom.
Bill Callahan was able to instill his style of coaching into Cleveland’s offense that resulted in stellar seasons from veteran Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and a resurgence of play from Jack Conklin, all of which have struggled since then to replicate any sort of success seen under Callahan’s guidance.
The chances that Callahan is even considered for a reunion in Cleveland will have to wait until this season concludes, and that’s barring a return of the current Cleveland coaching regime.
It’s no secret the Browns could be on the brink of serious coaching change, so the Bill Callahan return talks could ramp up once decisions are made regarding their future.