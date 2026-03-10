Grading Cleveland Browns Signing of New Offensive Guard Zion Johnson

It's a great day to be a Cleveland Browns quarterback.

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding who will be the week one starter at quarterback this season. There's much more certainty on how much protection that quarterback will receive on week one of the regular season. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry agreed to contract terms with former Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Zion Johnson.

The deal with Johnson is worth three years and $49.5 million. Seven-time pro bowler and two-time all-pro first team offensive guard Joel Bitonio is mulling retirement.

Berry has said Bitonio will have all the time he needs to think about his decision and that he would welcome Bitonio back with open arms. Cleveland also traded away a fifth-round pick in this upcoming NFL rookie draft for former Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard. In all their combined games, Browns quarterbacks were sacked 51 times which is within the bottom half of the league.

The Browns front office is doing everything they can to make sure the potential of their young quarterback room is maximized.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) reacts after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A complete overhaul at offensive line

This is a position group Cleveland will likely continue to address once the NFL Draft begins this April. The contracts of center Ethan Piocic and guard Teven Jenkins voided today. Bitonio is undecided on whether he wants to continue playing, but Cleveland has to prepare for the season as if he wouldn't be there. Cam Robinson is an unrestricted free agent as well.

Former Chargers G Zion Johnson reached agreement today on a three-year, $49.5 million deal including $32.4 million guaranteed with the Cleveland Browns, per his agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox. pic.twitter.com/295cu8Dh2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Offensive line was certainly a big need for the Browns roster. The salary cap for all NFL teams saw a sizable increase this offseason and its contributed to teams being more inclined to spent money on positions they really need. The Browns paid Johnson very well, but Johnson is a very specific kind of signing and it has people wondering whether or not the Browns overspent for the 26-year-old.

Grading the Johnson signing

Zion Johnson has proved to be a durable option at guard. He's played in 15 or more games in all four seasons of his NFL career and he's played all 17 games in two of those four seasons. Despite the durability, last season wasn't his best. Johnson had a lot on his plate after injuries to tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Johnson handled it as best as he could. The Browns seem to be paying for potential more than immediate success and many don't believe the Browns should be spending large on something that isn't almost absolute.

Last season, Johnson posted an overall PFF grade of 57 which ranked for 53rd out of 81 qualifying offensive guards. He's clearly a better pass blocker than he is a run blocker. Johnson's 60.6 pass blocking PFF grade ranks for 49th out of 81 qualifying guards. His run blocking PFF grade 53.4 which ranked for 64th out of 81 qualifying guards. Johnson only allowed three of Herbert's 54 sacks taken last season which ranked for second in the NFL. This is why Johnson ranked well in PFF's pass blocking efficiency metrics and it's something Browns fans should be optimistic about.

However, Johnson contributed to Herbert's 173 pressures last season. Herbert was pressured on 44% of dropbacks last season which is very high. Once again, a lot of that had to do with the situation Johnson was in.

Perhaps with a healthier and more stable offensive line to compliment him, the strengths Johnson showed during his 2024 campaign with Chargers can shine again. Spotrac is a contract-tracking website that projected Johnson to receive a contract with annual worth of $11 million. Cleveland paid about $5 million more than that to make sure they secured his services. The Browns see something in Johnson and only time will tell whether he can be a future pro bowl guard like his contract suggests. Cleveland is historically an organization that develops offensive lineman well.

There's a lot to like about Johnson, like his durability, youth, and strength. There are also valid questions to ask about Johnson like whether he's worth $16 million per year considering the other team needs on the roster, his consistency, and his ability to run block well for an entire season. Cleveland is a team that traditionally establishes the run before deciding to air the ball out. Johnson is locked in as a Cleveland Brown now and fans are rooting for his strengths to shine brighter than they ever have before.

If he performs well, he'll be worth every penny.

Final Grade: B