Browns cut two kickers, giving Cade York the big opportunity

Cleveland Browns have their new kicker in rookie Cade York.

Cleveland Browns hope to have drafted their franchise kicker, during the 2022 NFL Draft. Cleveland drafted Cade York, of LSU, with a fourth-round pick. Browns made it known Monday they have full confidence in the rookie, going into the 2022 season.

Browns opted to cut two kickers from the team, on Monday. Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt were both let go, a sign that York will be given the kicking opportunities.

Last year the Bengals drafted Evan McPherson and it worked out. Cleveland will hope to have the same outcome. York was the best kicker in the draft and made a ton of sense in Cleveland.

McLaughlin handled Cleveland’s kicking duties in 2021, appearing in 16 games. McLaughlin made 15-of-21 kicks but struggled down the stretch. McLaughlin was 4-of-4 from 50+ yards, he will undoubtedly get a chance elsewhere.

York is expected to speak with longtime Browns’ kicker, Phil Dawson. If anyone knows about the whipping winds in First Energy Stadium, and how to master them, it is Dawson. The two haven’t met yet, but will soon enough.

York is just 21 years old, so if all goes to plan — he could be the kicker in Cleveland for a long time.

