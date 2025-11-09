Myles Garrett makes bold claim about Cleveland Browns after infuriating loss to Jets
Many might believe that this Cleveland Browns season is already over at 2-7.
But superstar defensive end Myles Garrett isn’t letting that thought process into the team’s locker room.
When meeting with the media after Cleveland’s embarrassing 27-20 loss against the hapless New York Jets, Garrett made a bold claim to reporters that the team will not quit.
“So, I’m going to make sure there’s no quit in this team. I haven’t seen it before and it’s not going to happen now. I’m going to make sure everybody mans up and still knows exactly what the directive is.”
While the Browns are now firmly in the basement of the AFC North, Garrett wants his team to continue fighting and treat each game as a new opportunity.
“There’s still an opportunity, there’s still a chance,” Garrett said. “We still have, what, eight more games? You never know what could happen.”
This offseason, Garrett was the centerpiece of plenty of drama stemming from his public trade request following Cleveland’s dreadful three-win season. Garrett dragged Cleveland’s leadership team and overall direction.
But all of that came to an end when the superstar dropped his trade request and picked up a no-trade clause after signing a new four-year contract worth $40 million annually.
Garrett hasn’t held back in postgame press conferences this season, speaking his mind about Cleveland’s struggles offensively. Following Week 10’s loss, Garrett’s voice sounded much more defeated, but insisted that the team would keep fighting.
Again, Cleveland’s defense did their part in Sunday’s letdown. While the Jets were able to score 27 points, 14 of those came because of two kick return touchdowns. The Browns kept Jets quarterback Justin Fields in check. He threw for just 54 yards on 6-of-11 passing and still found a way to escape with a victory.
Garrett’s trade request came because he wanted to contend. It was dropped because of the massive, record-setting extension.
This team has bright spots defensively. Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been incredible and rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham has solidified the trenches as the best in football. Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell look like a formidable tandem in the secondary.
If the Browns wave the white flag on another season, promising young players such as Schwesinger and Graham could be poisoned by Cleveland’s losing culture.
However, a premium draft pick and franchise quarterback make this team a lot closer to contending.