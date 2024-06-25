Browns' David Njoku Considered Overvalued Heading Into 2024
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku enjoyed a breakout 2023 campaign, hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
It seemed like a long time coming for Njoku, who has been one of the NFL's most gifted tight ends since he entered the league in 2017 but had been unable to put together a consistent stretch of strong performances.
The question is whether or not this will be sustainable for Njoku moving forward. One NFL writer isn't so sure.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport put together a list of what he considers to be the most overvalued players in Fantasy Football heading into 2024, and Njoku was one of eight players to make the list.
Davenport makes a rather compelling argument, pointing out that a good chunk of Njoku's production actually came with Joe Flacco under center. Njoku was fielding passes from Flacco in both of his 100-yard outings, and four of his six touchdown grabs on the year were from Flacco.
It should also be noted that Njoku racked up a career-high 123 targets in 2023. For reference, his previous high was 88, which he totaled all the way back in 2018.
Njoku's average draft position is 100th overall, which makes him the 11th tight end on most boards. Davenport feels that is a bit too high, especially considering that the Browns added wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to place alongside of Amari Cooper this offseason. The presence of Jeudy and the potential emergence of Cedric Tillman could absolutely sap some of Njoku's targets.
On top of all of that, Njoku has a rather checkered injury history, and he accumulated less receiving yards between 2019 and 2021 combined than he did in all of 2023.
Yes, the former first-round pick is extremely talented, and while it is entirely possible that Njoku has finally broken through, there is absolutely reason to be apprehensive about his potential output in 2024.