Browns Jarvis Landry Tells Odell Beckham Jr. to ‘Go Get That Ring’

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t work out in Cleveland, but that didn’t bother the friendship that he and Jarvis Landry have. Landry interrupted a press conference of Beckham’s today and wished his former teammate good luck ahead of the Super Bowl.

“I'm proud of you... I love you. Go get that ring,” Landry said. The full interaction can be seen below.

Beckham Jr. went on to explain his thankfulness for Landry. Saying there’s been no one besides his father, who has had as big of an impact.

In just a few days Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals for it all.

