Browns' Joe Flacco Seems to Want Travis Hunter in Cleveland

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco raves about Heisman winner Travis Hunter as potential Cleveland Browns draft pick

Spencer German

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In recent weeks, the Cleveland Browns have become increasingly linked to Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter, with many mock drafts showing the Browns selecting Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft next Thursday,

It's easy to understand why the Browns would be considering a player like Hunter. His ability to play on both sides of the ball speaks to his unrivaled athleticism. His desire to continue playing both ways speaks to his love of football.

During the pre-draft process, general manager Andrew Berry made it known that the Browns view Hunter primarily as a wide receiver because of his incredible ball skills. That doesn't mean they wouldn't use him on defense, but the team has a larger need at receiver than defensive back.

After re-signing with Cleveland on a one-year deal last week, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is intrigued by the idea of being able to utilize Hunter as a weapon on offense.

"He's more than just athletic," Flacco said during an interview on ESPN Cleveland on Wednesday. "He's more than just a guy who can run fast and jump high. He actually has a feel for how to play the game and he has the capability of doing multiple things. It just leads you to believe he can probably pick things up pretty quickly. And he can be somebody you can rely on to have a really good feel for the game."

Hunter's athleticism and football acumen are two of the biggest reasons he's considered one of the only blue-chip players in this draft.

It's hard to imagine Cleveland going wrong by drafting Hunter, and someone like Flacco would certainly benefit from having him on the receiving end of his passes.

