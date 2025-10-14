Browns' Kevin Stefanski sounds off on Dillon Gabriel after two starts
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is only two starts in, but he appeared to take a step back in the team's Week 6 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gabriel, 24, completed just 55.8 percent of his passes for 221 yards in the team's 23-9 loss at Acrisure Stadium, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't too worried about the quarterback's struggles.
"Obviously, Dillon (Gabriel) is in his second start. Some good things to build off of. He’s learning just like all young players are learning for us right now. And we’ll continue to try to get him to make those improvements that young players make and also play better around him. That’s our focus," Stefanski said.
Gabriel can bounce back for Browns
After two starts, Stefanski feels as though the Browns haven't shown much of an oomph on the offensive end. He hopes to find some explosive plays coming soon from the offense.
"We have to find ways to be explosive on offense, and that can come via the run or the pass. And, you know, explosive passes can happen in a variety of different ways, but it really comes down to our ability as an offense to, put those guys in position, protect the quarterback, and then when those opportunities come, we got to let it rip. But I think that can come in a variety of ways," Stefanski said.
If Gabriel and his skill players can begin to get things clicking, it could result in more points and potential victories for the Browns, who are currently 1-5 through six games. Overall, Stefanski isn't ready to put the blame on Gabriel's shoulders.
"The quarterback position gets a lot of scrutiny, and we understand that. But we, collective we, have to be better. There are things that we’re doing that are good, things that we have to build off of, and there’s things that we have to get better at, but it’s never going to be about one person," Stefanski said.
If the Browns can rally behind Gabriel and the offense, they could have a chance to get in the win column. With a Week 7 matchup on the horizon against the Miami Dolphins at home, the Browns will have to find ways to support their defense, which has been one of the best in the league so far this season.
If the team continues to lose, it will only put more uncertainty, pressure and discomfort on Gabriel.