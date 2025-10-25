Browns make surprise QB move Before Patriots game as Shedeur Sanders injury pops up
The Cleveland Browns will allow third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to make his fourth career start against the New England Patriots.
But the Browns could be without their backup.
According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have elevated quarterback Bailey Zappe from the practice squad as the team is listing Shedeur Sanders as questionable with a back injury.
Sanders was named Cleveland’s backup quarterback after Browns general manager Andrew Berry traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.
While Sanders is the team’s backup, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to the media that he has not received reps with the first team offense. Since Gabriel is a rookie QB as well, those reps are valuable. Gabriel did receive first-team reps when Flacco was the team’s starter.
However, Stefanski said that Sanders was still getting plenty of activity during other sessions at practice.
Sanders dealt with an oblique injury that sidelined him from a few training camp sessions this summer. He ultimately was ruled out for Cleveland’s second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Zappe’s elevation points towards the Browns potentially keeping Sanders on the shelf against the Patriots. It’s unthinkable that Stefanski would bench Gabriel mid-game, but in the event of injury to the sub-six-foot quarterback, Zappe could see action before Sanders.
Zappe started a game for the Browns last season. He completed 51 percent of his passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Ironically, he started eight games throughout his first two seasons in the NFL with the Patriots.
Sanders exploded onto the scene with the Browns this preseason. The Browns stopped his dramatic NFL Draft slide when they selected him with the No. 144 overall pick.
Despite the fifth-round selection, Sanders endeared himself to the fanbase with a dazzling, two touchdown performance in Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. But he was unable to play in Cleveland’s next preseason game against the Eagles and crashed down to earth against the Los Angeles Rams, where he was benched after being sacked five times in limited action.
The Browns have patiently developed Sanders behind the scenes. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the expectation is that the Browns will take a look at Sanders some point this season.
That might have to wait at least one more week – as the former Colorado quarterback will enter Foxborough as questionable with Zappe being elevated from the practice squad against his former team.