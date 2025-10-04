NFL insider drops major update on Shedeur Sanders’ role with the Browns
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared some insight as to how the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation will continue to unfold this season.
While Dillon Gabriel will take over the reins for Joe Flacco on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the Browns still have 12 games that will need to be played just to get to the finish line.
Rapoport confirmed that Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to get an opportunity to start games at some point this season. The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth-round of the NFL Draft, where he has been permanently parked behind Gabriel on the depth chart ever since.
According to the report, the Browns would prefer to start Sanders when they feel as if he’s ready, and will give him a full week worth of preparation and a gameplan that best suits his skillset.
The Browns selected Gabriel 50 slots ahead of Sanders and have consistently raved about the former Oregon quarterback’s processing ability and experience.
While most draft experts didn’t have Gabriel as a third-round talent, nobody expected Sanders to slide all the way into Saturday, which makes Cleveland’s quarterback situation even more fascinating.
Just this week, Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart was under a microscope nationally as the team elected to keep Flacco as the backup quarterback despite his benching. If Gabriel were to get injured or falter, it will be the 40 year-old heading into the game, with Sanders as the emergency third quarterback.
Sanders has been running the scout team with the Browns, and Rapoport detailed that he’s progressing every day, staying after practice to get continued work with receivers. While he was the center of some controversy surrounding an incident where he pantomimed answers to the media, Sanders explained to the Browns team officials that was a message that got lost in translation.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has spoken highly of Gabriel, but the team is also obviously trying to put Sanders in a position to thrive once his opportunity arrives.
While the leash on Gabriel is unclear, it will be hard to take him off the field if he’s winning games and finding success in a system that benefits his strengths and minimizes his physical limitations.
Gabriel will make NFL history on Sunday when he makes his first career start across the pond, as no quarterback has ever made their professional debut in an international game. For now, Sanders will have to continue for his opportunity in the NFL.