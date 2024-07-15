Browns' Myles Garrett Earns Yet Another Massive Top 100 Ranking
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was recently ranked as the second-best player in the NFL in a list compliled by Pete Prisco of CBS Sports.
Well, now, Garrett has stamped his name among the league's elite on another top 100 list.
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network has ranked Garrett as the No. 2 player in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, much like Prisco.
Robinson went on to say that Garrett is "virtually unblockable" and that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year "remains the game's top defender" going into 2024.
Garrett is coming off of a monstrous 2023 campaign in which he racked up 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery en route to his fifth Pro Bowl appearance and third First-Team All-Pro selection.
The Browns' defense ranked No. 1 in the league last season, thanks much in part to the colossal efforts of Garrett.
Garrett, who played his collegiate football at Texas A&M, was selected by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for Garrett to establish himself as one of the best defensive players in football, rattling off 13.5 sacks as soon as his second season.
The 28-year-old has posted six straight double-digit sack campaigns, topping out at 16 in both 2021 and 2022.
Amazingly enough, 2022 represented the first time that Garrett received any Defensive Player of the Year votes. He finished fifth that year.
We'll see if Garrett can lead the Browns on a playoff run in 2024.