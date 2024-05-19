Browns' Ogbo Okoronkwo Striving For Double-Digit Sacks In 2024
The first round of Cleveland Browns' OTAs are set to begin on May 21. With some offseason programs getting started this month, many of the players are looking ahead to the upcoming season.
One of those players looking forward to step on the field again is defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo. As he enters his second season with the Cleveland Browns, Okoronkwo has some personal aspirations for the 2024 season.
In an interview with Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the veteran edge rusher discussed the desire to get to the quarterback more often.
"This year, I'm trying to... I'll say it, I'll speak it into existence. I'm going for double-digit sacks this year," stated the 29-year-old defensive end on Saturday. "That's the goal every year. I'm just gonna put in the work. I hate to say numbers, but that's what I'm looking to get."
Even though Okoronkwo wants to "break out" in 2024, his impact was certainly felt as a valuable member of Cleveland's defense during his first year with the team. Despite not being a starter, Okoronkwo was a valuable third option on the edge behind NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith. More often than not, he was able to sub in on third down and look to pressure the quarterback.
Last season, Okoronkwo provided 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Browns. Prior to joining the Browns in 2023, Okoronkwo did surpass the double-digit sack mark in 2022 with the Houston Texans. The 12 sacks that year prove that Okoronkwo could hit the target he has set. What will make things more challenging is the limited reps on early downs as long as Garrett and Smith stay healthy.
The Browns defense was top-tier last year, yet they have room to improve. At home they were ruthless but on the road they had a drop-off in production. Perhaps a player like Okoronkwo stepping up his production could give that extra push to make the 2024 Browns defense historically good.
Even if Okoronkwo does not hit his self-imposed double-digit sack goal, it is hard to imagine that Browns fans would be too upset with a seven or eight sack season from him.