Browns OTAs Day Five: Dancing And Yoga In The Rain
On the fifth day of OTAs and the second of this week for the Cleveland Browns, the weather provided a different practice experience. To this point, it has been mostly sunshine for the Browns during voluntary OTAs. On Wednesday however, the skies opened up and the players got to practice in wet conditions.
Defensive ends Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright didn't seem to mind though. The two were caught dancing by the Browns' social media team while waiting for their reps in a drill.
Deshaun Watson is following the same schedule from last week of throwing on Tuesday, resting his arm on Wednesday and then throwing again on Thursday. Due to this schedule, Jameis Winston had the opportunity once again to take a ton of reps in throwing drills.
Here are the sights and sounds from day five.
Martin Emerson Jr. started the day off with a math lesson.
Jameis Winston gets ready for practice with an exceptional crow pose. Perhaps QB2 can lead yoga classes for the team this season.
Coach Kevin Stafanski watches practice as the rain starts coming down.
Winston finds wide receiver Elijah Moore for a leaping grab.
Cornerbacks Justin Hardee and Myles Harden both haul in over the shoulder interceptions.
Okoronkwo and Wright show off those dance moves.
Below is the gallery of pictures from the session in the rain.
The Browns will hit the field one more time this week in Berea for OTAs. Following Thursday's practice, the team will get a break for the weekend prior to the final week of 2024 OTAs.