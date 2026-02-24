Cleveland Browns Owner Speaks Out on Current State of Quarterback Room

It can always be worse, especially in Cleveland.

It's a blessing in disguise to have three real quarterback options competing for a starting job. Iron tends to sharpen iron and this is the most competitive QB race Cleveland has had in awhile. Deshaun Watson has one last chance to prove he can become what he used to be with the Houston Texans. Dillon Gabriel turned the ball over the least, but also took the least amount of shots toward the end zone.

Shedeur Sanders is very clearly the most polarizing option in the competition. Sanders was a projected first-round NFL Draft talent that slipped all the way into the fifth round. He threw the same amount of passing touchdowns as Gabriel this season but threw eight more interceptions while playing just two more games.

In seven games as the starting quarterback, the Browns won three games and lost six. With Watson sidelined for the entire season due to a torn Achilles tendon, neither of the two rookies stood out to the organization and the Browns are excited for every possibility this offseason.

Browns owner reiterates QB competition

Browns owner JW Johnson spoke to the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show this week about the quarterbacks on Cleveland's roster and what the offseason looks like for the coaching staff.

"It's an open competition and we are excited about it." #DawgPound@JDubsIII updates @REFLOG18 on Deshaun Watson's recovery and reveals that it's an open QB competition between Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mMpXFRMxnW — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) February 24, 2026

"Listen, nobody is being handed the keys to the car today. So, they're going to come in, they're going to compete, they're going to work for it...Same thing for Shedeur and Dillon. They had ups and downs as rookie years and there was some good things to look at and things you can build on. Now with a new coach and new coordinators and everything else for that matter, let's see how they come in and compete and understand the offense. I think it's an open competition and we're excited about it." Browns owner JW Johnson

Sanders threw seven touchdowns and ten interceptions in eight regular season appearances while Gabriel threw seven touchdowns and two interceptions in ten regular season appearances. The Browns finished last season with just five wins and 12 losses. Cleveland is slated to have just a few million dollars in cap space when the new league year begins March 11.

Picking the right quarterback to start for the Browns next season is going to be a challenge that may only get more challenging for the front office as free agency and the rookie NFL draft begins to tempt Browns General Manager Andrew Berry into acquiring more talent at the position these next two months.

Update on Deshaun Watson

Johnson also spoke about what he's seen out of returning quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Houston Texan and Clemson Tiger was activated off of the Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform list in December last season. Watson never made an appearance during the regular season, but he was able to throw the ball at practice and participate like Gabriel and Sanders did.

"He's [Watson] done well and battled back. He's been in the building. He's rehabbing. He's done everything he's supposed to do. It was nice to see him back when we opened up that 21-day window late in the year. To see him moving around, throwing the ball, he looked pretty good. That's 7-on-7, that's on air, few little things here and there, but we have to wait and see." JW Johnson on Deshaun Watson

The last time Browns fans watched Deshaun Watson play football was tough. He started seven games in 2024 before tearing his Achilles. The Browns earned a win-loss record of 1-6 during that span with four of the six losses being within seven points or less.

Watson's contract will be on Cleveland's books for one more season so he'll have one last chance in Cleveland to prove he can be the franchise leader he was in Houston.

Subscribe on YouTube for more exclusive Browns content: