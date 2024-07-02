Browns Predicted To Take This Penn State Prospect In NFL Mock Draft
While it may be early to consider who the Cleveland Browns will take in the 2025 NFL Draft, the buzz around the Browns having their first-round pick for the first time since 2021 has already begun.
In his most recent mock draft, NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller had the Browns selecting Penn State OLB/EDGE Abdul Carter:
"Cleveland has the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year in pass-rusher Myles Garrett, but there's room to add more to the defensive line if a player like Carter is on the board. He'd slide in opposite Garrett -- where veteran Za'Darius Smith is now -- and boost an already elite unit."- Matt Miller
This may come to a shock to most, as the Browns have received praise for having one of the best EDGE groups in the NFL. While the need for an offensive tackle or wide receiver seems like a higher priority for Cleveland, Miller poses an interesting senario where the Browns could bolster the team's defensive line for years to come.
Carter has played off-ball linebacker in previous seasons, but he is moving into a full-time pass-rusher role in 2024 and has the juice to become a game-changing performer in that role. He has 11 sacks over two seasons.- Matt Miller
Carter has not been as productive from the defensive end position. However, last season,
the Penn State off-ball linebacker was behind the likes of two draft selections in the 2024 draft, Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive weapon is poised for a prime season without being stuck behind veteran pieces.