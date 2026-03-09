Cleveland Browns Lose Breakout Linebacker Devin Bush in Free Agency

The Browns entered the 2025 season with plenty of question marks in the linebacker room after it was announced Jeremiah Owusu-Koaramoah would be missing some major time.

Yet two players stepped up. Rookie Carson Schwesinger, and Devin Bush in a season that completely revamped his career.

Now Bush begins a new chapter, as he agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chicago Bears per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The deal includes $21 million guaranteed.

Devin Bush last season

This is a huge loss for the Browns, as Bush went from a cheap player expected to be a rotational piece to a player with serious All-Pro consideration.

He was second on the team with over 120 tackles and he excelled in coverage, picking off three passes over the year. He returned two of those picks for touchdowns as well.

Bush was a constant threat for the Browns, a downhill physical style of linebacker that paired exceptionally with Schwesinger. After a down couple of seasons, Bush seemed to re-find his speed that made him a standout in his rookie year.

It was clear Bush was in line for a much bigger contract after that performance. Many expected him to sign another one-year “prove it” style of deal, instead of getting a full contract now.

Clearly the Chicago Bears felt he proved enough in his one year with the Browns. Chicago was desperate for some help on the defensive side of the ball in a year where the offense took a dramatic leap forward.

Now Bush will be the lead of his own defense, where he’ll be looking to prove that last season was no fluke.

What’s next for the linebackers?

Cleveland still needs help in their linebacker core. As good as Schwesinger was, he'll need some help. Cleveland needs another guy who can stop up in the run game and make tackles.

Owusu-Koramoah won’t be coming back this year either, leaving Cleveland with limited options. The Browns depth at the position is weak. Nathaniel Watson, Winston Reid and Mohamoud Diabate, a RFA who Cleveland tendered, are the only real contributors on the roster, and none have had much success in starting roles.

The Browns will likely be offensive in the draft too, not wanting to spend too much capital on defense after revamping the unit last offseason.

Instead, expect the Browns to pursue another linebacker this free agency. Kaden Elliss is an option for Cleveland, along with Leo Chenal and Nakobe Dean as realistic targets.

Either way, this should be an immediate issue for the Browns as they try to keep the defense as good as they were last year with a new defensive coordinator leading the way.