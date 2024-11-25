Browns Provide Troubling Injury Update On Two Key Offensive Players
With a Monday Night game looming in Week 13, the Cleveland Browns will have an extra day to assess the status of several injured players in time for a matchup with the Denver Broncos.
The initial prognosis on two notable players a week in advance was not ideal though.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided updates on tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who continues battling a knee injury, and wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.
"He's trying," Stefanski said of Wills. "He's gonna keep doing everything he can to try and make it to the games. Just not ready yet. You have to treat the symptoms, treat how the guy feels. And he is doing everything he can, it's just not responding just yet."
Stefanski went on to say that the extra days could serve to benefit Wills availability for next Monday. The 2020 first round pick has dealt with the knee issue throughout the season. After suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2023, he missed the first two games of the season as he continued to rehab and eventually returned for Week 3. Wills tweaked the knee in his first game back and has been in and out of the lineup ever since. He's missed six games so far this season.
As for Tillman, Stefanski revealed he will open up the week in the concussion protocol, but that they'll see how he progresses throughout the week. The extra day certain serves to benefit Tillman in clearing the protocol in time for Monday night.
Along with Tillman, tight end Geoff Swaim is also still int he concussion protocol. Swaim missed practice and Thursday's game due to his head injury.