Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suffers Ominous Injury Setback
The future of Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns got a little more ominous on Monday morning.
Speaking with the media at his annual postmortem, end of season press conference, team vice president of football operations Andrew Berry made it known that Watson had suffered a setback with his recovery from an Achilles rupture. Berry couldn't specify what the hiccup means for Watson's status or availability for 2025, sharing that he had just learned of the news one day prior. He also couldn't rule out the possibility that Watson will need another procedure done at this time.
"So yesterday as we went through our normal player medical process, we did learn that [Dehsaun] did have a setback in his Achilles recovery," said Berry. "We don't have all the details on everything yet, but it will obviously extend the recovery process for him. It is new information, just learned in the past couple hours, so I don't have everything yet."
Watson went down with the ruptures Achilles back in Week 7, during the team's 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury was met with some mixed reactions from fans as Watson was attended to by trainers and ultimately carted off the field. The injury marked the second consecutive season that Watson suffered a season-ending injury. The setback leaves his status as the teams QB even more in question than it already was, however Berry wasn't ready to make any sweeping assumptions about his readiness for the start of next season.
"It's too early to tell," he said. "I don't have all the information. Obviously in a situation like that, I don't want to – one thing I said I have learned from this year – I don't want to rule out anything with a major injury. We are still collecting all the information. Then obviously our focus is making sure that he can get as healthy as possible."
The news also comes as the Browns get ready to enter into an offseason clouded in questions, particularly at the quarterback position. Cleveland has a number of levers they can pull whether it be utilizing their No. 2 overall pick to draft a rookie and inject some life into the future of the position. There are also expected to be a number of veterans available via trade of free agency that Cleveland could take a flyer on to bridge the gap.