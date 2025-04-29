Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Has Officially Arrived in Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns newest star has officially arrived to Northeast Ohio.
Colorado product Shedeur Sanders posted a video on his Instagram story Tuesday morning, walking into a local gym known as Browns Fit in downtown Cleveland. It's the first video evidence of Sanders being in Cleveland since he was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders has yet to hold his first official press conference with the franchise, however, he did participate in a conference call with local media after being drafted on Saturday.
In two seasons with the Buffaloes, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns, while completing a whopping 71.8% of his passes. He capped off his tenure with the program posting a strong senior campaign that saw him throw for over 4,000 yards, 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.
He left Colorado as the all-time leader in single-season touchdowns (37), single-season passing yards (4,134) and single-game passing yards (510). He also led all of college football in completion percentage in 2024 (74%)
His arrival to town is expected to come with plenty of national attention, given Sanders polarizing personality and famous father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
While some may consider that extra attention a bad thing for the Browns to sign up for, his mere presence is bound to inject some excitement into a season where the franchise is projected to win between five or six games, according to several popular sportsbooks.
Sanders will have a chance to compete for the starting job throughout the offseason, alongside 41-year-old veteran Joe Flacco, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and fellow 2025 draftee Dillon Gabriel, who Cleveland selected 50 picks before Sanders.
For now, though, Sanders is focused on getting acclimated to his new home. But his work will begin soon, with rookie minicamp slated for May 9-11.