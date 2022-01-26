Browns Receive Draft Compensation as Vikings Hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

With the Minnesota Vikings hiring a member of the Browns front office as their next GM, Cleveland will receive draft compensation.

Cleveland Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will be moving on up in the NFL front office world. Minnesota Vikings have hired Adofo-Mensah to be their next general manager. The hire helps the Browns when April rolls around.

Browns will receive NFL Draft picks in both the 2022 and 2023 draft. These picks will be each in the third-round. The NFL implemented a rule that rewards teams for developing front office members and coaches. For example the Baltimore Ravens received draft compensation when the Houston Texans hired David Culley as a head coach.

This hire benefits the Browns. Cleveland will receive assets in return of having to replace an executive. You really can’t complain when you receive valuable draft picks for a front office remember who will be replaced. Adofo-Mensaah is a solid hire for the Vikings and the Browns have to be happy with how it played out.

At the time there is no word who the Browns will hire as the next VP. We will have it here at Browns Digest once a hire is made.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!