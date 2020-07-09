Cleveland Browns Announce Plan For 2020 Season Ticket Holders

New day, new implications on the season if there is one in just a couple months. The Cleveland Browns have came out with a plan for season ticket members and how they will handle that situation. Fans with season tickets will have an option to postpone them until the 2021 season, keeping the same seat and priority. If members decide not to postpone their tickets, Browns made it clear that they won’t be able to guarantee 2020 seats to members because of the uncertainty on the season as a whole.

The message sent out by the Browns made it clear that the team remains confident along with the NFL - that there will be a season. It may look unlikely at the moment, but there is time for a shift in momentum.

Fans will have an option to receive a full refund as well if they don’t want the 2021 ticket option. The team is stressing fans to remain flexible in these times. Even if there is fans allowed, there is basically no chance that it will be at full capacity inside of the stadium.

“There will also be new policies and requirements for fans to follow when they arrive at games, such as physical distancing requirements, mandated facial coverings for everyone in the stadium, robust cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and changes to stadium layout, seat locations and fan circulation.”

Cleveland seems poised on really going all in next year, so it may be a smart option to postpone your season tickets for just a year. This is an on going pandemic, so things will for sure change again with their plans. With all of the uncertainty, it’s best to just wait this one out and see if we have a season before purchasing those tickets.