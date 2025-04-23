Browns Star Denzel Ward Reveals Major Development About Travis Hunter
As the longtime leader of the Cleveland Browns' secondary, it's safe to say that cornerback Denzel Ward would be ecstatic if Cleveland decides to draft Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter on Thursday.
Ward has held down the Browns' starting corner role, earning four Pro Bowl nods since being selected fourth overall in 2018. Cleveland has been linked to Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick of this year's draft, who some have predicted to be a Hall of Fame-caliber talent. A tandem of Ward and Hunter in the defensive backfield would instantly create one of the best cornerback duos in the league.
On Wednesday, Ward revealed to the media that Hunter had actually reached out to him, asking to work out together. Ward plans to do so, which could signal the Browns' intentions to draft Hunter in the first round.
Ward called Hunter an "exceptional player" and said he's looking forward to seeing him try to play both offense and defense in the pros.
"You've seen it on film, he was able to do it in college," Ward said. "I'll be excited to see him do it in the NFL as well. You've got to be open to seeing different things, and that'll be different. It just takes one person to do it at an extremely high level. I know there's guys that play both ways here and there, but I'm rooting for him."
While Ward was quick to praise Hunter, he also made sure not to entirely give away Cleveland's draft plans. Ward said he "selfishly would love" if the team selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, noting how dominant the defensive line could be with Carter opposite Myles Garrett.
Ward won't have to wait much longer to find out who his new teammate is, as the NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.