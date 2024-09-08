Browns' Superstar Myles Garrett Registers First Sack of 2024 Against the Cowboys
The Browns and Cowboys are in a back-and-forth battle that is being controlled by both teams' defenses. Cleveland's offense had a chance early on to get on the scoreboard after the defense forced a three and out followed by a great punt return but settled for a field goal to take a three-point lead.
The Cowboys responded on the back of newly paid quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott put together a drive where he found Ceedee Lamb twice through the air and once via a jet sweep that was capped off with a 21-yard touchdown on what looked like a blown coverage.
After sputtering again the offense punted the ball back to Dallas and it was time for the defense to step up again and they were ready to answer the call. On first down, Prescott took the snap, dropped back and was met by number 95. Myles Garrett turned the corner with ease and had a free run at Prescott's backside.
Garrett's right arm went for the strip sack and he missed a direct hit on the football by a fraction of a second. He still knocked the ball loose but the ball fell harmlessly into the right flat and was recovered by the Cowboys to keep their drive alive.
Although the Cowboys recovered the fumble they were not able to turn it into anything on that drive. Cleveland's defense held strong and forced a punt giving the football back to the Browns' offense.
Garrett has at least 10 sacks in his first six seasons and is coming off of his best professional season capped off by being named the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. He certainly hasn't slowed down in his career and is setting up for yet another career season.