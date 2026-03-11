Why the Cleveland Browns Are Being Patient With Joel Bitonio Retirement Decision

The Cleveland Browns have been aggressive in the free agent market, especially in the trenches. Cleveland’s offensive line was one of the main struggles of the team last season, ranking at the bottom of the league in run-blocking and pass-blocking win percentages.

Zion Johnson, a 26-year-old offensive guard, was the first player that Cleveland signed to sure up their line on a three-year deal. The Browns were not done adding to their interior, though, as they also added former two-time Pro-Bowler Elgton Jenkins, the center from the Green Bay Packers.

One of the main parts of the Browns' line from the past decade, Joel Bitonio, is still weighing his options. Bitonio’s contract will expire at the start of the new league year, which is today, March 11th, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Cleveland is being patient with Bitonio and letting him decide whether to retire this offseason.

Now Bitonio does not need to make that retirement decision today, even though his contract will be off the books at 4:00 p.m. Cleveland also pushed back his contract to void when the new league year starts earlier in the offseason, giving the franchise legend more time.

Browns are being patient with Bitonio

This is a good sign for Browns fans, as it seems the Browns are doing whatever it takes to retain the seven-time Pro-Bowler. Bitonio has also been honored with being an All-Pro two times in his career, and while he might’ve taken a slight step back in his 12th season, he was still an elite pass-blocker.

The signing of Zion Johnson at guard should not affect Bitonio’s decision, even though Johnson played left guard for the Chargers all season long; he has the flexibility to play the right guard position, too.

Cleveland also made a trade to acquire tackle Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans. Howard was the starting right tackle for Houston this past season.

It is obvious that GM Andrew Berry and the Browns ownership were aware of the problem at offensive line and are addressing it immediately. The willingness to put better players around Bitonio could convince him to come back to the team, as it would make his job easier.

The timetable of when Bitonio will make his decision is not certain and could even stretch into next month, but with the team’s recent additions, it is promising that he will return. Having his veteran presence on a whole new line will do more for the team than we might know.