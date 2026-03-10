Cleveland Browns Complete 2026 Draft Picks and Order Revealed

The complete 2026 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds has now been established, after the league revealed 33 compensatory picks to 15 teams for a total of 257 selections.

That means all 32 NFL clubs, including the Cleveland Browns, know exactly how many picks they have, and when and where they are to be executed.

In the case of the Browns, they were one of the 17 teams that didn't get compensatory picks, so their selection count hasn't change. However, we now know exactly which overall picks Cleveland has to use through the course of the three-day event. These are the Browns total picks for the 2026 NFL Draft:

Round Pick Overall pick Notes 1 6 6 1 24 24 from Jaguars 2 7 39 3 6 70 4 7 107 5 6 146 5 9 149 from Bengals 6 25 206 from Bears 7 32 248 from Seahawks

The Browns already knew they were down to nine picks overall since last week, after agreeing to send a fifth-rounder to the Houston Texans in exchange for offensive tackle Tytus Howard.

Before the Howard deal, however, Cleveland had already traded away three sixth-rounders and three seventh-rounders due to multiple swaps, in addition to the four picks acquired in rounds 1, 5, 6 and 7 that the Browns still hold.

How did the Browns acquire and lose their 2026 picks before the draft?

Here's every deal involving the Browns and their 2026 NFL Draft picks.

• Acquired a 2026 first round pick (24th overall), along with a 2025 first-rounder, 2025 second-rounder and a 2025 fourth-rounder from the Jaguars for a 2025 first-rounder, 2025 fourth-rounder and 2025 sixth-rounder.



• Acquired a 2026 fifth-rounder (141st overall) from the Raiders for quarterback Kenny Pickett. This selection was then dealt to the Texans for Howard.



• Acquired a 2026 fifth-rounder (149th overall) from the Bengals for quarterback Joe Flacco and a 2026 sixth-rounder (199th overall). This sixth-rounder was originally acquired along with a 2025 fifth-rounder as part of a trade with the Lions for defensive end Za'Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-rounder (266th).



• Traded a 2026 sixth-rounder (182th) and cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Jaguars for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-rounder (239th). This sixth-rounder (182) was originally acquired from the Jets for defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and a 2026 seventh-rounder (242th). This seventh rounder (242) was originally picked up , along with a 2025 third-rounder as part of a trade with the Bills for wide reciever Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-rounder.



• Traded a 2026 sixth-rounder (188th) to the Seahawks for center Nick Harris and a 2026 seventh-rounder (248th).



• Acquired a 2026 sixth-rounder (206th) from the Bears for defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a 2026 seventh-rounder (239th). This seventh-rounder was the one previously acquired from the Jaguars as part of the Newsome/Campbell swap.

Of course, there's could still be a lot of transactions involving 2026 NFL Draft picks before the draft, and the Browns could easily arrive in Pittsburgh on April 23rd with a sum of picks that looks very different from what they have now. Remember, general manager Andrew Berry stated at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine that the team was open to trading the sixth overall pick.