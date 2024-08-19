Browns Urged To Trade For Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb In Wild Nick Chubb Proposal
The Cleveland Browns were in the market for Brandon Aiyuk, but things didn't really pan out on that front. Could they now turn their attention to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb?
Max Dible of Heavy.com poses the possibility.
Lamb is currently engaged in a contract standoff with the Cowboys and has held out of training camp and preseason. With the regular season inching closer, things are getting more dire in Dallas.
Could that open up the chance for a trade?
Dible suggests that the Browns offer the Cowboys running back Nick Chubb, a 2025 first-round draft pick and a 2026 second-rounder in exchange for Lamb.
But is this actually realistic?
Dallas does need a running back, so Chubb would fit the bill there. The question is, how much value does Chubb actually have coming off his catastrophic knee injury?
Plus, it just seems so hard to envision the Cowboys actually trading Lamb at this point, especially without getting another receiver in return.
Dallas doesn't have a whole lot of depth behind Lamb at the position. It's essentially Brandin Cooks and then a bunch of unproven commodities. If the Cowboys are going to trade Lamb, they will surely command a wide out as part of the package.
But imagine a duo of Lamb and Amari Cooper in Cleveland? It certainly sounds tantalizing, doesn't it?
Of course, in the event of a trade, Lamb would hold a lot of power in determining where he goes, much like Aiyuk does in San Francisco. Lamb is entering the final year of his deal, and if he tells a team like the Browns he won't be extending his contract, Cleveland probably wouldn't trade for him.