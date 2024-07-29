Browns Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy, The Modern Day Film Junkie
Jerry Jeudy didn't come from much. The 25-year-old Cleveland Browns receiver hails from Deerfield Beach, Florida and has forged his way to being a Top-50 wide receiver in the NFL. He experienced some struggles in his time with the Denver Broncos and is hoping that a fresh start in Cleveland will be enough to get him back on track.
On Friday, Jeudy joined Cleveland Browns Daily for an exclusive training camp interview with Nathan Zegura and the great Jim Donovan. The interview is a must-listen for any Browns fan to get introduced to the team's newest addition.
Jeudy oozes with excitement about being a part of the Browns and maybe even more about the opportunity to be teammates with fellow Alabama Crimson Tide alum Amari Cooper. Jeudy laughed saying that he is still "star struck" by Cooper and even made note that Cooper is his "favorite wide receiver."
So how does a 2000s kid fall in love with a player and fall in love with the game of football? Easy answer: YouTube highlights.
Jeudy revealed that he is truly a modern day film junkie and that he has spent ample time watching different players on YouTube.
It caught the attention of Donovan, who commented on Jeudy's knowledge of the game and how he is a real student. Jeudy responded, "I live (for) highlights. When I was a youngin' (and) still to this day, I watched highlights all day everyday. Even when I didn't have wi-fi at the house, I'd go to the McDonald's across the street and steal all of their wi-fi and watch highlights on... my little Metro phone."
The guys all shared a laugh when Jeudy said that he even used to watch old Ken Dorsey highlights from when he was at Miami leading those great Hurricane teams.
It's safe to say that Jeudy is not only excited to be here, but that he has done his research on his new teammates and coaches.
The 2024 campaign is a big year for the young receiver. His career hasn't gotten off to the smoothest of starts and has been up and down through four seasons. A fresh start in a new place may be exactly what Jeudy's career needed.
Jeudy looks to return to the practice field at some point in the second week of Browns' training camp, as they have five straight practices before packing their bags and heading back to Cleveland.